0
Thursday 21 December 2023 - 08:23

North Korea’s Kim Warns of ‘Nuclear Attack’ If Provoked with Nukes

Story Code : 1103880
North Korea’s Kim Warns of ‘Nuclear Attack’ If Provoked with Nukes
Kim made the remark as he met with soldiers working for the military’s missile bureau and congratulated them over Pyongyang’s recent launching drill of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), KCNA news agency said, Reuters reported.

He said the test demonstrated the loyalty and strong stand of the armed forces and was “a clear explanation of the offensive counteraction mode and the evolution of the nuclear strategy and doctrine of the DPRK not to hesitate even a nuclear attack when the enemy provokes it with nukes,” KCNA reported.

DPRK is the abbreviation for the North’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

North Korea said this week it had tested its newest ICBM on Monday to gauge the war readiness of its nuclear forces against mounting US hostility.

The top diplomats of the United States, South Korea and Japan on Wednesday issued a joint statement condemning North Korea’s recent ballistic missile launches and urged Pyongyang to engage in “substantive dialogue without preconditions.”

Kim said Monday’s launch showed the military’s high mobility and rapid attack capability, and called for efforts to further strengthen its combat efficiency, KCNA reported.

In a separate statement, Kim’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, condemned the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for holding a meeting over the ICBM launch, saying it was an exercise of the country’s right to self-defense.

“The UNSC should place heavy responsibility on the irresponsible behavior and act of the US and the ROK, which have aggravated the tension on the Korean peninsula through all sorts of military provocations all year round,” she said.

ROK stands for South Korea’s official name, the Republic of Korea.

The United States, South Korea and Japan staged a joint air drill involving a US strategic bomber near the Korean peninsula on Wednesday, the latest US strategic asset to be deployed as part of Washington’s pledge with Seoul to boost defense readiness.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemen Ready to Respond to Any ‘Foolish’ Act by US: Official
Yemen Ready to Respond to Any ‘Foolish’ Act by US: Official
Iraqi Resistance Targets Israeli Port of Eilat in Solidarity with Gaza
Iraqi Resistance Targets Israeli Port of Eilat in Solidarity with Gaza
22 December 2023
US Rights Group Calls on ICC to Probe Israeli Commanders for War Crimes
US Rights Group Calls on ICC to Probe Israeli Commanders for War Crimes
22 December 2023
Rights Group Says Meta ‘Stifling’ Pro-Palestine Voices on Social Media
Rights Group Says Meta ‘Stifling’ Pro-Palestine Voices on Social Media
22 December 2023
Australia Rejects US Request to Join Red Sea Naval Operation
Australia Rejects US Request to Join Red Sea Naval Operation
21 December 2023
Terrorists Fail to Harm of Iranian Army
Terrorists Fail to Harm of Iranian Army's Convoy in Southeastern Iran
21 December 2023
North Korea’s Kim Warns of ‘Nuclear Attack’ If Provoked with Nukes
North Korea’s Kim Warns of ‘Nuclear Attack’ If Provoked with Nukes
21 December 2023
Sayyed Al-Houthi Reminds US of Vietnam, Afghanistan: Not to Stand Idly By if America Attacks Us
Sayyed Al-Houthi Reminds US of Vietnam, Afghanistan: Not to Stand Idly By if America Attacks Us
21 December 2023
US, Allies Reportedly Mull Striking Yemen
US, Allies Reportedly Mull Striking Yemen
20 December 2023
Putin: Russia Ready to Talk on Ukraine
Putin: Russia Ready to Talk on Ukraine
20 December 2023
China Asks US to Stop Solely Blocking UN Res. on Gaza Truce
China Asks US to Stop Solely Blocking UN Res. on Gaza Truce
20 December 2023
Russian Diplomat: JCPOA Has No Alternatives, Its Relaunch Necessary
Russian Diplomat: JCPOA Has No Alternatives, Its Relaunch Necessary
20 December 2023
Report: Hostages Not
Report: Hostages Not 'Top Priority' for Israeli Intelligence
19 December 2023