Prague: Shooting at University Leaves Leaves Multiple People Dead, Injured

A shooting in downtown Prague has killed an unspecified number of people and wounded others.

Several people were killed and several dozen injured in a shooting at Prague’s Faculty of Arts on Thursday afternoon. The incident happened at around three o’clock at the faculty’s main building on Jan Palach Square in the city center.The shooter was killed by the police and the building is currently being evacuated. The entire area around the square is closed off, and traffic is diverted.Czech police have reported on social media site X a shooting at Prague 1’s Jan Palach Square around 3 p.m. and confirmed multiple fatalities and injuries.According to Interior Minister Vít Rakušan, a second shooter has not been confirmed, and there is no immediate danger to the public.Meanwhile, the Central Military Hospital has activated an emergency plan and its teams are ready to receive the wounded, its spokeswoman said.