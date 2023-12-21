Israel Admits Jail Guards Severely Beat Palestinian Prisoner

Islam Times - Around 20 prison guards of the Israeli regime have severely beaten Palestinian inmate Thayer Abu Assab to death, the Tel Aviv regime admits, according to a report.

In a report on Thursday, Palestine's official Wafa news agency said that Israeli regime authorities had confirmed that 19 jailers of the Israel Prison Services (IPS) were involved in the severe beating of 38-year-old Abu Assab that led to his death last month.Citing a report by Israel Hayom Daily, Wafa added that the Palestinian prisoner from Qalqilya city in the northern parts of the occupied West Bank was murdered by regime's guards in Israel’s Ktzi'ot Prison, which is the regime’s largest detention facility located in the Negev desert.The daily stressed that all 19 prison guards involved in the assault had been released under “restrictive conditions” until the investigation ends.Israeli minister for the so-called national security Itamar Ben Gvir has already voiced his firm support for the jailers, claiming they were not guilty until proven otherwise.Earlier, the Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Commission had confirmed that Israeli regime authorities had murdered Abu Assab, who had been detained since May 27, 2005, and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.The commission condemned the regime for carrying out systematic and premeditated assassinations against Palestinian prisoners.The regime's jail authorities keep Palestinian prisoners under deplorable conditions without proper hygienic standards, and they have also been subject to systematic torture, harassment, and repression.Back in April, a joint report by a group of Palestinian rights advocacy groups revealed that the occupying entity is keeping about 4,900 Palestinian inmates, including many women and children, behind bars.