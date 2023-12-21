0
Thursday 21 December 2023 - 21:32

EU Says to Join US-led Coalition against Yemen in Red Sea

The decision was adopted by the EU during a meeting convened by Josep Borrell, the EU high representative for foreign affairs, on Thursday, Press TV reported on Thursday.

“We will intensify our information sharing and increase our presence with additional naval assets. This demonstrates the EU’s role as a maritime security provider,” Borrell stated on X.

Earlier this week, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin called for Western unity against attacks by the Yemeni armed forces on Israel-bound ships in the Red Sea.

The Pentagon announced Monday a military coalition of 10 countries, including the US, Britain, and Spain, to counter the Yemeni attacks.

However, Western countries have been split over joining the US-led coalition in the turbulent region.

Italy is sending a warship and France, which has a destroyer in the area, said it was interested but had not yet decided on joining.

Spain was mentioned by the US as a member of its Red Sea coalition, but Madrid clarified it was not taking part in a mission that did not have the backing of either NATO or the EU.

Germany’s military needs a mandate from the parliament to take part, as the coalition includes the potential use of force but does not fall under the auspices of the EU, NATO or the United Nations.

In recent weeks, a series of seaborne strikes attributed to the Yemeni forces have been conducted in solidarity with the Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip. Yemen has already warned it will prevent the passage of all ships in the Red Sea bound to the occupied territories.

The Bab el-Mandeb Strait is a crucial waterway between Yemen and northeast Africa leading to the Red Sea, up to the Suez Canal and the Israeli port of Eilat. An estimated $1 trillion in goods pass through the strait annually.

Yemen’s Ansarullah movement has dismissed US plans to build a coalition. The leader of Ansarullah has said Yemen's armed forces will not hesitate to target US military warships in the Red Sea if Washington and its allies carry out military strikes against Yemen.

In a televised speech broadcast live Wednesday, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi also lashed out at Britain, holding it responsible for war crimes and unrelenting aggression by the Israeli regime against the Palestinians ever since the so-called Balfour Declaration, which led to the creation of Israel, was issued on November 2, 1917.
