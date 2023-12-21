Hezbollah Rockets Target Israeli Settlement near Lebanese Border

Islam Times - Rockets were launched by the Hezbollah resistance movement on an Israeli settlement close to the border between Lebanon and the occupied territories on Thursday.

The attacks came in response to the Tel Aviv regime’s continuous aggression against the Palestinian people in the besieged Gaza Strip.A Hezbollah statement reported that the group fired salvos of artillery rounds and rockets toward the Israeli town of Kiryat Shmon at 12:15 am on Thursday."In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in Gaza and in solidarity with their brave and honorable resistance, and in response to the Israeli enemy's persistent targeting of villages and civilian homes, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 12:15 am on Thursday, December 21, 2023, targeted the settlement of Kiryat Shmona (the occupied town of Al-Khalsa) with a salvo of Katyusha rockets, " the statement said.In a statement later in the day, the resistance group noted that its fighters have launched incendiary rockets at the Biranit Woodlands in response to an earlier Israeli strike, reiterating that it would not hesitate to defend Lebanese villages and towns and would respond to the enemy's aggressive actions.The latest attacks came a day after the movement targeted multiple Israeli military positions in close proximity to the border between Lebanon and the occupied territories.The resistance stressed that the operations took place in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip who have come under a relentless Israeli war.The Israeli military has been carrying out attacks against the Lebanese territory since October 7, when it launched a war of genocide on the Gaza Strip, prompting retaliatory strikes from Hezbollah in support of the Palestinian people in the besieged territory.The movement has vowed to keep up its retaliatory operations as long as the regime continues its onslaught against Gaza.So far, the Israeli military aggression has claimed the lives of more than 20,000 people across Gaza.