Thursday 21 December 2023 - 21:38

Iran Applauds S. Africa’s Support for Palestine

Iran Applauds S. Africa's Support for Palestine
In a telephone call on Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor talked about the latest regional and international developments, including the Gaza crisis.

Lauding the South African government’s firm and explicit support for the Palestinian nation, Amirabdollahian highlighted the importance of joint efforts in the international arena to condemn the Zionist regime’s atrocities and take practical measures to stop the war on the Gaza Strip.

He also hailed the growing relations between Iran and South Africa.

For her part, Pandor reaffirmed South Africa’s overt backing for Palestine and push for an end to the Israeli crimes against people of Gaza.

She noted that the government of South Africa has submitted a formal request at the International Court of Justice for the prosecution of the Israeli crimes against Palestinians.

At least 20,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7.
