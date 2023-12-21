0
Thursday 21 December 2023 - 21:41

US Complicit in Israeli Crimes: Amirabdollahian

In a telephone conversation on Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Omani counterpart weighed plans to support the Palestinian nation and end the war on Gaza.

The top Iranian diplomat said the US government is internationally responsible for its unwavering support for the Israeli regime’s war crimes and genocide in the Gaza Strip.

He also hailed the regular meetings and contacts between the Iranian and Omani officials, saying the agreements signed by the Iranian president and the Sultan of Oman are on the course of implementation.

For his part, Oman’s Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi stressed the need to enhance the brotherly ties between the two neighbors.

He also stressed the need for the international community to take effective action to ensure a lasting ceasefire in Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid supplies to the Palestinian people in the besieged enclave.

At least 20,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7.
