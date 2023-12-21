Israel Air Strike near Rafah Kills 4 Palestinians

Islam Times - Four Palestinians were killed in an Israeli air strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Thursday.

The Hamas resistance movement and health officials in Gaza said Colonel Bassam Ghaben, director of the Karm Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) commercial crossing between Gaza and the occupied territories, was among those killed in the strike near the gate of Rafah crossing.Asked for comment, an Israeli military spokesperson said, “We checked this, and it’s not an incident that is familiar to us,” the Middle East Monitor reported.Since launching its genocidal bombing campaign in Gaza on October 7, Israel has repeatedly denied committing massacres and bombing civilians even when video evidence is available to prove its culpability.