0
Thursday 21 December 2023 - 21:43

Israel Air Strike near Rafah Kills 4 Palestinians

Story Code : 1104015
Israel Air Strike near Rafah Kills 4 Palestinians
The Hamas resistance movement and health officials in Gaza said Colonel Bassam Ghaben, director of the Karm Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) commercial crossing between Gaza and the occupied territories, was among those killed in the strike near the gate of Rafah crossing.

Asked for comment, an Israeli military spokesperson said, “We checked this, and it’s not an incident that is familiar to us,” the Middle East Monitor reported.

Since launching its genocidal bombing campaign in Gaza on October 7, Israel has repeatedly denied committing massacres and bombing civilians even when video evidence is available to prove its culpability.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemen Ready to Respond to Any ‘Foolish’ Act by US: Official
Yemen Ready to Respond to Any ‘Foolish’ Act by US: Official
Iraqi Resistance Targets Israeli Port of Eilat in Solidarity with Gaza
Iraqi Resistance Targets Israeli Port of Eilat in Solidarity with Gaza
22 December 2023
US Rights Group Calls on ICC to Probe Israeli Commanders for War Crimes
US Rights Group Calls on ICC to Probe Israeli Commanders for War Crimes
22 December 2023
Rights Group Says Meta ‘Stifling’ Pro-Palestine Voices on Social Media
Rights Group Says Meta ‘Stifling’ Pro-Palestine Voices on Social Media
22 December 2023
Australia Rejects US Request to Join Red Sea Naval Operation
Australia Rejects US Request to Join Red Sea Naval Operation
21 December 2023
Terrorists Fail to Harm of Iranian Army
Terrorists Fail to Harm of Iranian Army's Convoy in Southeastern Iran
21 December 2023
North Korea’s Kim Warns of ‘Nuclear Attack’ If Provoked with Nukes
North Korea’s Kim Warns of ‘Nuclear Attack’ If Provoked with Nukes
21 December 2023
Sayyed Al-Houthi Reminds US of Vietnam, Afghanistan: Not to Stand Idly By if America Attacks Us
Sayyed Al-Houthi Reminds US of Vietnam, Afghanistan: Not to Stand Idly By if America Attacks Us
21 December 2023
US, Allies Reportedly Mull Striking Yemen
US, Allies Reportedly Mull Striking Yemen
20 December 2023
Putin: Russia Ready to Talk on Ukraine
Putin: Russia Ready to Talk on Ukraine
20 December 2023
China Asks US to Stop Solely Blocking UN Res. on Gaza Truce
China Asks US to Stop Solely Blocking UN Res. on Gaza Truce
20 December 2023
Russian Diplomat: JCPOA Has No Alternatives, Its Relaunch Necessary
Russian Diplomat: JCPOA Has No Alternatives, Its Relaunch Necessary
20 December 2023
Report: Hostages Not
Report: Hostages Not 'Top Priority' for Israeli Intelligence
19 December 2023