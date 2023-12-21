0
Thursday 21 December 2023 - 21:58

Raisi: Palestine Number One Cause of Region, World

Raisi made the remarks in a Wednesday phone call with Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.

“The Islamic Republic is prepared to cooperate with other countries towards restoration of the Palestinian nation's legitimate rights,” he added.

The Iranian president expressed gratitude towards the Kuwaiti emir over his country's support for the Palestinian nation's rights, and its opposition to normalization of relations with the “bogus and occupying Zionist entity.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Raisi said the Islamic Republic's policy revolved around fortification and expansion of relations with the country’s neighbors.

In the same context, the Iranian president stressed that “integrity, cooperation, and synergy” among neighbors was the only means of resolution of the regional issues and provision of collective interests, considering foreign presence in the region to be a source of problem.

For his part, the Kuwaiti official said his country’s position concerning the need for restoration of Palestinians' rights was “constant and unchangeable.”

He voiced hope that the regional problems be resolved as soon as possible and peace, stability, and security be established across the region.
