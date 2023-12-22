UNSC Once Again Postpones Vote on Gaza Aid Resolution

Islam Times - A UN Security Council vote on a much-delayed resolution calling for a pause to the Israel-Hamas war was postponed again Wednesday as members wrangled over wording while the death toll in Gaza continued climbing.

The UN Security Council on Thursday once again postponed the long-delayed vote on a critical resolution for desperately needed aid to Gaza, due to disagreements from the United States."The Security Council has agreed to continue negotiations today to allow for additional time for diplomacy. And the presidency will reschedule the adoption for tomorrow (Thursday) morning," said Ecuador's Jose Javier De La Gasca Lopez-Dominguez, who holds the council's rotating presidency.Members of the council have been grappling for days to find common ground on the resolution, a vote on which was pushed back several times throughout Tuesday, after being postponed Monday.Tel Aviv backed by its ally the United States, a veto-wielding permanent Security Council member, has opposed the use of the term "ceasefire."The latest delay was at the request of the United States, a diplomatic source said.The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday there would be no ceasefire in Gaza until the "elimination" of Hamas.A total of 20,057 Palestinians have been killed and 53,320 injured by Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7, the Health Ministry in the Palestinian territory has said.