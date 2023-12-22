Yemen Ready to Respond to Any ‘Foolish’ Act by US: Official

Islam Times - The Yemeni Armed Forces are ready to respond to any new “foolish” provocation by the United States, a Yemeni official has said.

In an interview with IRNA published on Thursday, Hezam al-Assad, a member of the political bureau of the Ansarullah Resistance movement, spoke about threats facing Yemen following reports by the US media that planning is underway for possible military action against Yemen in response to a surge in attacks on Israeli-linked ships in the Red Sea.“We were not surprised by America's recent position and its announcement of forming a naval coalition to protect the ships of the Israeli regime headed to its ports. From the outset, they were the main instigators of aggression against the people of Gaza,” he said.“They have been attempting to intercept Yemeni missiles and drones to prevent them from reaching the Israeli enemy, and they continue to do so,” the official added.Al-Assad maintained that the US complicity in the Israeli crimes in Gaza is undeniable, as Washington has supplied political backing and military aid to the regime since the occupying regime launched a devastating war against the Palestinian territory in early October.