Islam Times - Yemen's military actions in response to the Israeli regime's genocidal war on the Gaza Strip have significantly disrupted operations at Eilat Port, situated at the southern end of occupied Palestinian territories, reports suggest.

The port of Eilat has witnessed a substantial decline in activity as Yemen's military targeted vessels using the vital Bab al-Mandab Strait in the Red Sea to access the port, according to Reuters, quoting the port's chief executive.The strait, a crucial maritime passage, facilitates approximately 40 percent of the world's international trade transit.Highlighting the strait's significance in global trade transit, CEO Gideon Golber conveyed the impact, stating, "Without Bab al-Mandab, you close the main shipping artery to Eilat Port. And therefore we lost 85% of total activity."Numerous major international shipping companies have redirected their ships away from Bab al-Mandab, opting for a considerably longer East-West route via Africa's southern tip, the report notes.Yemen's forces have specified their intention to cease targeting vessels utilizing the strait only if Israel ends its ongoing offensive in Gaza and lifts the siege on the Palestinian coastal region.The Israeli war toll remains stark, with over 20,000 Palestinian casualties, including at least 8,000 children, since the military campaign's inception.Reportedly, Yemen's attacks have inflicted an estimated three billion dollars in damages on Israel's economy, significantly inflating imported goods' prices to the occupied territories.Expressing concern over the port's future, Golber warned, "Unfortunately, if it continues we will reach a situation of zero ships in Eilat Port."The Pentagon recently announced a coalition involving 10 countries, including the United States, Britain, and Spain, to counter the Yemeni attacks. Golber hinted at potential workforce implications if a resolution isn't found, stating, "If... the coalition countries and Israel lag in finding a solution…, unfortunately, we will likely have to furlough workers."Despite US plans to form a coalition, Yemeni leadership has affirmed the coutry's readiness to target US warships in the Red Sea if military actions against Yemen proceed from Washington and its allies.