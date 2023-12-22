0
Friday 22 December 2023 - 09:37

Iraqi Resistance Targets Israeli Port of Eilat in Solidarity with Gaza

Story Code : 1104082
Issuing an official statement, the Islamic Resistance Movement in Iraq said it targeted Um Al-Rashrash (Eilat) in southern occupied Palestine as an act of solidarity with the people of Gaza.

However, details regarding the specific weaponry utilized in the operation were not disclosed, although the group confirmed the use of suitable arms for the attack.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has previously conducted military operations against occupied Palestinian territories in solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine in Gaza. However, their most significant retaliatory attacks and operations have been executed in Syria and Iraq against American targets.

The unrelenting agony in Gaza persists, marking almost eighty days of ceaseless Israeli bombardment, culminating in an appalling toll of over 20,000 lives lost during this unyielding Zionist assault.
