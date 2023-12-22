Analysis Shows Israel Dropped Hundreds of 2,000-Pound Bombs on Gaza

Islam Times - In the first month of its war in Gaza, Israel dropped hundreds of massive bombs, many of them capable of killing or wounding people more than 1,000 feet away, analysis by CNN and artificial intelligence company Synthetaic suggested.

Satellite imagery from those early days of the war reveals more than 500 impact craters over 12 meters (40 feet) in diameter, consistent with those left behind by 2,000-pound bombs. Those are four times heavier than the largest bombs the United States dropped on ISIS (also known as ISIL or Daesh) in Mosul, Iraq, during the war against the extremist group there.Weapons and warfare experts blame the extensive use of heavy munitions such as the 2,000-pound bomb for the soaring death toll. The population of Gaza is packed together much more tightly than almost anywhere else on Earth, so the use of such heavy munitions has a profound effect.“The use of 2,000-pound bombs in an area as densely populated as Gaza means it will take decades for communities to recover,” said John Chappell, advocacy and legal fellow at CIVIC, a DC-based group focused on minimizing civilian harm in conflict.Israel has come under pressure internationally over the scale of the devastation in Gaza, with even staunch ally US President Joe Biden accusing Israel of “indiscriminate bombing” of the coastal strip.Israeli officials have argued that its heavy munitions are necessary to eliminating Hamas, whose fighters killed more than 1,200 people and took more than 240 hostages on October 7. They also claim that Israel is doing all it can to minimize civilian casualties.Tens of thousands of bombs that Israeli forces have used in its genocidal assault of Gaza were provided directly by the US.In just the first month and a half after the October 7 attack by Hamas forces, Israel deployed over 22,000 US-produced bombs on Gaza, according to intelligence figures provided to Congress and reported by The Washington Post.In that time, the US transferred 15,000 bombs to Israel, including 2,000-pound “bunker busters” that experts say are not normally for use in densely populated residential areas like the Gaza strip, and over 50,000 artillery shells.Israel has bombed refugee camps, schools, ambulances and hospitals. It has killed more children than in any other conflict in modern times, wiped out entire families and is massacring civilians at an unprecedented rate in this century. Since the start of the offensive, the Tel Aviv regime has killed over 20,000 Palestinians and injured more than 52,600 others.