NYT Publishes Probe Tracking Israel’s Use of 2000-Pound Bombs in Gaza Areas Designated Safe

Islam Times - During the first six weeks of the war in Gaza, ‘Israel’ routinely used one of its biggest and most destructive bombs in areas it designated safe for civilians, according to an analysis of visual evidence by The New York Times.

The video investigation focuses on the use of 2,000-pound bombs in an area of southern Gaza where ‘Israel’ had ordered civilians to move for safety. While bombs of that size are used by several Western militaries, munitions experts say they are almost never dropped by U.S. forces in densely populated areas anymore.The Times programmed an artificial intelligence tool to scan satellite imagery of south Gaza for bomb craters. Times reporters manually reviewed the search results, looking for craters measuring roughly 40 feet across or larger. Munitions experts say typically only 2,000-pound bombs form craters of that size in Gaza’s light, sandy soil.Ultimately, the investigation identified 208 craters in satellite imagery and drone footage. Because of limited satellite imagery and variations in a bomb’s effects, there are likely to have been many cases that were not captured. But the findings reveal that 2,000-pound bombs posed a pervasive threat to civilians seeking safety across south Gaza.U.S. officials have said that ‘Israel’ should do more to reduce civilian casualties while ‘fighting Hamas’. Still, since October, the United States has also sent more than 5,000 MK-84 munitions — a type of 2,000-pound bomb.