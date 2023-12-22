Israelis Prefer Biden to Trump as Next US President: Poll

Islam Times - According to a new survey, 40 percent of the people in Israel want US President Joe Biden to be re-elected in 2024, compared with about 26 percent who prefer rival Donald Trump, the Times of Israel reported.

The poll showed a big swing among Israelis compared with 2020. Back then, more than 60 percent of them preferred Trump as US president and 17 percent backed Biden.The steep decline in support for Trump may be linked to his criticism, among others, of the Israeli military and political leadership for its alleged failures in preventing the October 7 Hamas attack.This is the first time in at least two decades that the Israeli public appears to favor a Democratic presidential candidate over a Republican, the Times reported.