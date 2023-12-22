0
Friday 22 December 2023 - 21:37

Israelis Prefer Biden to Trump as Next US President: Poll

Story Code : 1104221
The poll showed a big swing among Israelis compared with 2020. Back then, more than 60 percent of them preferred Trump as US president and 17 percent backed Biden.

The steep decline in support for Trump may be linked to his criticism, among others, of the Israeli military and political leadership for its alleged failures in preventing the October 7 Hamas attack.

This is the first time in at least two decades that the Israeli public appears to favor a Democratic presidential candidate over a Republican, the Times reported.
