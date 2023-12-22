0
Friday 22 December 2023 - 21:41

UN Security Council Passes Resolution on Gaza

Story Code : 1104222
UN Security Council Passes Resolution on Gaza
The US and Russia both abstained. All other members voted in favor. 

The final text of the Security Council resolution is as follows:

Demands all parties “facilitate and enable the immediate, safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance at scale” directly to Palestinian civilians.

Calls for parties to “create the conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities”; An initial version called for a halt to the fighting, while a second discarded draft called for a “suspension” of fighting to allow in aid.

Demands parties to “facilitate the use of all available routes to and throughout the entire Gaza Strip” for aid deliveries.

Requests the UN chief appoint an official to oversee aid disbursement and requests that the official create a UN mechanism for accelerating aid. That represents another compromise, with an initial draft calling for the UN secretary-general to create a binding mechanism for speedy aid.

Demands the release of captives.

Demands that enough fuel is allowed into Gaza to meet humanitarian needs.
