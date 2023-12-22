0
Friday 22 December 2023 - 21:47

Gaza Death Toll Reaches 20,057

Story Code : 1104224
Since October 7 which was the onset of the Israeli regime’s war on Gaza 53,320 people have been injured in the attacks, Shehab News Agency wrote on Friday.

The statement also said that over the past 24 hours, 390 Palestinians were martyred and 734 more were injured, adding that the internet was severely disrupted.

Gaza’s Ministry of Health has also said that 70% of the martyrs are women and children and added that 310 medical personnel, 35 civil defense forces, 97 journalists, and 136 United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) personnel have been martyred in the Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip.

It also announced that 90% of the population in Gaza, which is about 1.9 million people, has also been displaced. 
