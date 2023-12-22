Iraq Dispatches 1st Fuel Tanker to Gaza Strip

Islam Times - The first Iraqi tanker carrying fuel for the Gaza Strip left Khor Al Zubair port in Basra towards the Suez Canal.

According to Iraqi media, Zidan Khalaf Obaid, Advisor to the Prime Minister of Iraq on Human Rights said that the tanker is carrying 10 million liters of diesel and is first going to Suez Port in Egypt.This shipment will be delivered to the Gaza hospitals and to the Egyptian Red Crescent through the Iraqi Red Crescent, he added.He noted that the Iraqi government had contacts with the Egyptian authorities and the Palestinian embassy in Egypt and Baghdad to do necessary coordination for dispatching this consignment.Israel waged the bloody war against the Gaza Strip on October 7 after the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas carried out a retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity for its atrocities against Palestinians.The regime has killed more than 20,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured more than 53,000 others in Gaza since the beginning of the war.