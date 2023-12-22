Iran Extends Condolences to China Over Gansu Earthquake

Islam Times - Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Naser Kanaani, expressed deep condolences to China following the loss of dozens of Chinese citizens in the earthquake that struck the Gansu region.

Kanaani expressed solidarity with the families affected by this tragic natural disaster and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.Local officials reported 784 injuries across medical institutions in the province, prefecture, and county levels after the magnitude-6.2 earthquake in Gansu on Monday, as stated in a Thursday morning news conference.In neighboring Qinghai, the death toll reached 22 with 198 injured as of Wednesday evening.The earthquake caused extensive damage in Gansu, impacting over 207,000 homes and collapsing nearly 15,000 structures, affecting more than 145,000 people.President Xi Jinping has urged comprehensive search and rescue operations and appropriate measures to safeguard lives and property following the 6.2-magnitude earthquake in Jishishan county.The total death toll stands at 135 after the earthquake struck Northwest China on Monday.Over 3,000 rescuers have arrived in the affected areas post-quake.The Ministry of Emergency Management and Finance have allocated 200 million yuan ($28 million) to support relief efforts in the affected Chinese provinces.