Gaza Faces 'Inevitable' Spread of Infectious Diseases, Warns WHO

Islam Times - The World Health Organization (WHO) issued a stark warning on Thursday, stating that the Gaza Strip is on the brink of an inevitable outbreak of infectious diseases due to poor sanitation and a severe lack of clean water.

"Over 1.9 million people have been displaced from their homes, with more than 1.4 million residing in overcrowded shelters. These conditions provide a fertile ground for the continued rise of infectious diseases," emphasized WHO in an official statement."In Gaza, the average stands at only one shower for every 4,500 people and one toilet for every 220. Clean water scarcity persists, contributing to increased outdoor defecation, creating conditions conducive to the spread of infectious diseases."Since mid-October, over 100,000 cases of diarrhea have been recorded in the enclave, with half of those cases affecting children under five—a rate 25 times higher than pre-conflict levels, according to WHO.Reports include over 150,000 cases of upper respiratory infections, as well as instances of meningitis, skin rashes, scabies, lice, and chickenpox. Hepatitis is also suspected, with many individuals displaying signs of jaundice.Malnourished children face a heightened risk of death from diseases like diarrhea, pneumonia, and malaria, particularly in the absence of life-saving health services, the statement noted."An unprecedented 93% of Gaza's population is grappling with crisis-level hunger, with insufficient food and elevated malnutrition. Approximately 1 in 4 households are experiencing 'catastrophic conditions,' resorting to extreme measures like selling possessions to afford a simple meal. Starvation, destitution, and death are becoming increasingly evident," the statement emphasized.On Tuesday, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs revealed that half of Gaza's population is suffering from severe hunger, with 90% regularly going without food for an entire day.Following Israel's retaliatory attack on Gaza on October 7, which included a complete blockade and ground incursion, the region is witnessing a severe humanitarian crisis, with over 20,000 civilians reported killed in Israeli strikes, according to local authorities.