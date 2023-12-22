Civilians Suffer as Israeli Attacks Ravage Gaza

Islam Times - As Israeli airstrikes continue to pound Gaza, casualties rise, with multiple deaths reported in recent attacks, including fatalities in Rafah, Khan Younis, and Jabalia, highlighting the devastating impact on civilians trapped in Israel's genocidal war on the enclave.

The toll rises as Israeli airstrikes persist in Gaza, causing significant civilian casualties. Al Jazeera reports two Palestinian fatalities and multiple injuries from an Israeli drone bombing in Gaza's central Bureij refugee camp.Reports confirm that eight more civilians were killed in a recent Israeli air attack on Rafah, while an additional six were killed in Khan Younis, according to local sources.The devastating Israeli strikes resulted in nine fatalities in Jabalia, including a mother and her five daughters.In the past 24 hours, approximately 30 people have been killed in Jabalia town and Jabalia refugee camp, with many more injured, reports Palestinian news agency Wafa.Widespread bombardment has severely impacted Rafah and Khan Younis, escalating fears of further casualties. The relentless targeting of residential areas has led to significant destruction, claiming lives and leaving individuals trapped under debris.The Israeli army's directives to relocate to shelters in Deir al-Balah come amidst escalating violence. However, previous instances show that areas marked as safe have still been targeted, raising concerns about the safety of suggested routes.A recent investigation by The New York Times sheds light on the use of substantial bombs in supposedly safe zones, exposing the pervasive threat to civilians seeking refuge in southern Gaza.These 2,000-pound bombs posed severe risks to Gazan civilians seeking refuge, a practice uncommon in densely populated areas by the US military, as stated by ammunition experts. In response to queries about their use, the Israeli army prioritized targeting Palestinian fighters, deferring further inquiries to a later stage.The intensifying Israeli attacks have resulted in a devastating toll on Palestinian civilians, with the Ministry of Health reporting nearly 400 deaths and over 700 injuries in the past 48 hours. The mounting casualties contribute to the over 20,000 Palestinians killed and 53,000 injured by Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7, according to the Health Ministry in the region.