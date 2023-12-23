0
Saturday 23 December 2023 - 11:07

Hamas: Gallant’s Assassination Threat Shows Disgraceful Defeat of Zionists

Story Code : 1104329
In a brief statement, Hamas rejected Gallant’s assassination threat against top Hamas leaders as “completely absurd and pointless,” stressing that the comments exhibit the Zionist enemy's inability to achieve any of its goals in its onslaught on Gaza.

“The allegations made by the criminal war minister of the occupying entity, in which he alleged that his defeated troops are on the verge of assassinating Hamas leaders, are utterly worthless.,” it mentioned.

The statement further read “Such hollow threats are meant to present an imaginary picture of ‘Israeli’ military achievements [in Gaza]. They demonstrate the ignominious failure of the occupying entity and Gallant in attaining any of the declared goals as a result of aggression against Gaza. The assaults have brought about nothing other than massacre of ordinary people and destruction of civilian facilities.”

On Friday, Gallant issued a new threat against Yahya Sinwar, asserting that the Hamas chief in Gaza will soon “meet the barrels of our guns.”

He claimed that the “Israeli” military was gradually completing the goals the regime had set in the north of the Gaza Strip and that the forces were dismantling Hamas battalions and eliminating its underground capabilities.

The relentless “Israeli” strikes against Gaza have martyred at least 20,057 people, most of them women and children, in Gaza. Another 53,320 individuals have been wounded as well.
