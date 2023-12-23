Iran: UNSC Resolution 2720 on Gaza Positive, Insufficient

Islam Times - Iran’s Foreign Ministry hailed the positive move by the UN Security Council to adopt Resolution 2720 that demands immediate and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza but said it is not enough to ease the pains of Palestinians.

The UN Security Council on Friday adopted the resolution on the ongoing crisis in Gaza, with 13 votes in favor, and the US and Russia abstaining. The Resolution 2720, among other points, demands immediate, safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance at scale directly to the Palestinian civilian population throughout the Gaza Strip.In a statement released on Saturday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani described the resolution as a “positive but insufficient” measure.“It’s a great pity that after 77 days of lunatic attacks by the Zionist entity against the defenseless people of the Gaza Strip, the US government is still blocking the adoption of a binding UNSC resolution on the cessation of war and ending the Zionist entity’s war crimes and genocide committed in Gaza,” he added.Kanaani further noted that it is practically impossible to send humanitarian aid supplies to Gaza as the Israeli regime continues to bombard the enclave, commits the most unprecedented war crimes in the modern history, and had destroyed over 60 percent of houses and municipal infrastructures in Gaza. “The UN secretary-general’s remarks after the adoption of the Resolution attested to such bitter fact.”He stressed that Resolution 2720 in no way diminishes the responsibility of the UN Security Council, saying the US government is still held primarily accountable for the continuation of the “Israeli” entity’s barbaric strikes and war crimes against Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank.