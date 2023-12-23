0
Saturday 23 December 2023 - 11:12

Yemen: Anti- ‘Israel’ Ops to Intensify if ‘Israel’ Doesn’t End Aggression on Gaza The Yemeni

“If the Zionist regime does not stop its assaults on Gaza or anywhere else across the Palestinian lands and doesn’t lift its siege, our forces will then exercise more options,” al-Atifi said on Friday night.

Yemeni forces have launched missile and drone attacks on “Israeli” targets in the occupied territories and intercepted vessels bound for “Israeli” ports.

The US is forming a coalition to support “Israel” but the lack of details and clarity over what countries will be doing has added to confusion, leading some shipping companies to reroute vessels. 

Atifi said, “The recent decisions by foreign military forces and their regional mercenaries have put many tasks before us, the most daunting of which is the exercise of vigilance and watchfulness.” 

The official touched on the unwavering public support for the Yemeni Armed Forces under the leadership of Ansarullah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, saying they have created a new equation both at regional and international levels.

Atifi also criticized the international community for failing to adopt an appropriate stance vis-à-vis “Israel’s” relentless aggression against Palestinians, stressing that such a position requires strategic decisions.

“Numerous plots have been hatched against the Palestinian cause, Muslim and Arab nations, and peoples of the region," Atifi said, noting that “All sectors of the Yemeni society, together with state institutions and freedom-loving Muslims worldwide, have managed to thwart the vile conspiracies though.”
