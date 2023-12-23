0
Saturday 23 December 2023 - 11:14

“Israel” Martyrs Hundreds in Gaza

Story Code : 1104333
“Israel” Martyrs Hundreds in Gaza
The health ministry in Gaza said 18 people were martyred in a strike on a house in Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, as other targets were hit up and down the strip on the 78th day of the “Israeli” invasion.

The ministry said more than 400 people had been martyred in “Israeli” bombardments over 48 hours. More than 36 people were martyred in the hours shortly before and after the UN Security Council approved a resolution demanding "immediate, safe and unhindered" deliveries of life-saving aid be rushed to Gaza "at scale".

The Gaza Health Ministry announced Friday that 390 Palestinians have been martyred and 734 injured in “Israel’s” airstrikes on Gaza since Wednesday.

The latest fatalities have brought the martyrdom toll to at least 2,057 people on Friday. At least 8,000 children and 6,200 women are among those killed.

According to the United Nation's child agency, UNICEF, Gaza is now the “most dangerous place in the world to be a child.”

“Entire neighborhoods, where children used to play and go to school, have been turned into stacks of rubble, with no life in them,” said Adele Khodr, UNICEF's regional director for West Asia East and North Africa.

Meanwhile, doctors in Gaza say the death toll is likely to be significantly higher as it does not include bodies buried under the rubble of destroyed buildings or those not taken to hospitals.

Prof Michael Spagat, who specializes in examining death tolls in conflicts around the world says the pace of killing in “Israel’s” war on Gaza has been “exceptionally high”.
Comment


Featured Stories
Imam Khamenei: Zionist Entity will Certainly Be Eradicated from Earth
Imam Khamenei: Zionist Entity will Certainly Be Eradicated from Earth
Biden Signs $886 Billion US Defense Policy Bill into Law
Biden Signs $886 Billion US Defense Policy Bill into Law
23 December 2023
Iraqi Islamic Resistance Targets Vital Zionist Targets in Mediterranean Operation
Iraqi Islamic Resistance Targets Vital Zionist Targets in Mediterranean Operation
23 December 2023
Hamas: Gallant’s Assassination Threat Shows Disgraceful Defeat of Zionists
Hamas: Gallant’s Assassination Threat Shows Disgraceful Defeat of Zionists
23 December 2023
Yemen Ready to Respond to Any ‘Foolish’ Act by US: Official
Yemen Ready to Respond to Any ‘Foolish’ Act by US: Official
22 December 2023
Iraqi Resistance Targets Israeli Port of Eilat in Solidarity with Gaza
Iraqi Resistance Targets Israeli Port of Eilat in Solidarity with Gaza
22 December 2023
US Rights Group Calls on ICC to Probe Israeli Commanders for War Crimes
US Rights Group Calls on ICC to Probe Israeli Commanders for War Crimes
22 December 2023
Rights Group Says Meta ‘Stifling’ Pro-Palestine Voices on Social Media
Rights Group Says Meta ‘Stifling’ Pro-Palestine Voices on Social Media
22 December 2023
Australia Rejects US Request to Join Red Sea Naval Operation
Australia Rejects US Request to Join Red Sea Naval Operation
21 December 2023
Terrorists Fail to Harm of Iranian Army
Terrorists Fail to Harm of Iranian Army's Convoy in Southeastern Iran
21 December 2023
North Korea’s Kim Warns of ‘Nuclear Attack’ If Provoked with Nukes
North Korea’s Kim Warns of ‘Nuclear Attack’ If Provoked with Nukes
21 December 2023
Sayyed Al-Houthi Reminds US of Vietnam, Afghanistan: Not to Stand Idly By if America Attacks Us
Sayyed Al-Houthi Reminds US of Vietnam, Afghanistan: Not to Stand Idly By if America Attacks Us
21 December 2023
US, Allies Reportedly Mull Striking Yemen
US, Allies Reportedly Mull Striking Yemen
20 December 2023