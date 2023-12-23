“Israel” Martyrs Hundreds in Gaza

Islam Times - Palestinian authorities in Gaza reported that heavy “Israel” shelling in several cities in Gaza hours after world powers demanded more aid be allowed into the besieged Palestinian territory.

The health ministry in Gaza said 18 people were martyred in a strike on a house in Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, as other targets were hit up and down the strip on the 78th day of the “Israeli” invasion.The ministry said more than 400 people had been martyred in “Israeli” bombardments over 48 hours. More than 36 people were martyred in the hours shortly before and after the UN Security Council approved a resolution demanding "immediate, safe and unhindered" deliveries of life-saving aid be rushed to Gaza "at scale".The Gaza Health Ministry announced Friday that 390 Palestinians have been martyred and 734 injured in “Israel’s” airstrikes on Gaza since Wednesday.The latest fatalities have brought the martyrdom toll to at least 2,057 people on Friday. At least 8,000 children and 6,200 women are among those killed.According to the United Nation's child agency, UNICEF, Gaza is now the “most dangerous place in the world to be a child.”“Entire neighborhoods, where children used to play and go to school, have been turned into stacks of rubble, with no life in them,” said Adele Khodr, UNICEF's regional director for West Asia East and North Africa.Meanwhile, doctors in Gaza say the death toll is likely to be significantly higher as it does not include bodies buried under the rubble of destroyed buildings or those not taken to hospitals.Prof Michael Spagat, who specializes in examining death tolls in conflicts around the world says the pace of killing in “Israel’s” war on Gaza has been “exceptionally high”.