Saturday 23 December 2023 - 11:22

Tehran to Host Int’l Conference on Palestine

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said the one-day conference will be attended by government officials, prominent political and religious figures, intellectuals and media activists from over 50 countries.

The participants will weigh plans to strengthen international support for the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank, mount pressures on the Zionist regime to stop the military strikes on Gaza and lift the blockade on the enclave, and provide an impetus for the delivery of international humanitarian aid to Palestine, he added.

The spokesman described the conference as part of Iran’s constant diplomatic efforts in support of the Palestinian people’s resistance.

“An immediate end to the apartheid Zionist regime’s war crimes and genocide of the oppressed Palestinian nation is a demand made by all right-seekers, advocates of justice, and awakened human consciences across the world,” the spokesman added.

More than 20,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7.

The Israeli regime continues the deadly bombardment of Gaza, with the latest attacks reported in the Nuseirat refugee camp and Khan Younis.
