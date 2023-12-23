Sayyed Nasrallah Speaks Wednesday on 4th Martyrdom Anniversary of General Suleimani, Hajj Al-Muhandis

Islam Times - Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah is scheduled to deliver a speech next Wednesday (January 3, 2024) at 18:00 on the fourth anniversary of top commanders General Qassem Suleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis.

Sayyed Nasrallah is going to address the Resistance Party’s ceremony held to honor General Suliemni, Hajj AL-Muhandis and companions on their martyrdom, Hezbollah Media Relations Office announced on Saturday.The latest developments of the Israeli war on Gaza and the ongoing military confrontations between Hezbollah and the Zionist enemy will top the chapters of the speech.Former head of IRGC’s Quds Force General Qassem Suleimani and former deputy chief of Iraq’s Hashd Shaabi paramilitary force Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis were martyred in a US drone strike, ordered by former president Donald Trump, near Baghdad Airport on January 3, 2020.Following their martyrdom, Sayyed Nasrallah vowed that blood of the top commanders will not go in vain, stressing that the strike will lead to the withdrawal of US troops from the region.