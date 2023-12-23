People in Gaza Are Not Pieces On a Checkerboard: UNRWA Director

Islam Times - The director of The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) says people in Gaza should not be treated as “pieces on a checkerboard”, following Israel’s latest evacuation order on Friday affecting some 150,000 people.

“… many have already been displaced several times. The Israeli Army just orders people to move into areas where there are ongoing airstrikes,” Thomas White posted on X.At least 20,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks since October 7, according to Gaza’s Government Media Office.UN Security Council passes resolution to boost aid to the enclave, but humanitarian groups say anything short of demanding a ceasefire is “not good enough”.Israel presses on with its bombardment of the Strip, with the latest attacks reported in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza and Khan Younis in the south.