Islam Times - Israeli occupation forces (IOF) say 5 soldiers were killed and 44 soldiers were also injured in the past 24 hours, ten of whom are in critical condition.

In a statement, the army said 189 had been injured critically in ground operations, 310 with medium injuries, and 327 lightly wounded.According to the statement, this number brought to 144 the number of troops killed inside the Gaza Strip since the start of Israel’s large-scale ground offensive on October 27.The Israeli army named Saturday five soldiers who were killed in the Gaza Strip: Oshri Moshe Butzhak, Shay Termin, Birhanu Kassie, Alexander Shpits, and Nir Rafael Kananian.