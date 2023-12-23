Iranian General: Mediterranean Sea, Gibraltar Could Be Closed for Gaza Crimes

Islam Times - "With the continuation of the crimes in Gaza, the United States and its allies have to wait for the closure of the Mediterranean Sea and Gibraltar," A high-ranking IRGC commander said.

US, allies need to wat for the closure of the he Mediterranean Sea and Gibraltar following Bab al-Mandab and Red Sea if the Zionist Israeli regime continues to its crimes in Gaza with the backing of the United States and the other Western European countries, General Mohammad-Reza Naghdi, Deputy IRGC Commander-in-Chief for Coordination said."More than 10,000 children have been martyred in Gaza in the past 80 days,: the IRGC general noted."Today we all witness the unprecedented awakening of nations. The people in the entire world have been on the streets for nearly 80 days and are shouting for justice. Throughout these days, people file lawsuits and shout against the oppressors," he added.Naghdi went on to say, "The Zionist regime and the United States have gone mad because of the severity of their crimes and brutality.""Had it not been for the severity of their past crimes and killings in Lebanon, Hezbollah would not have been created," he continued.He praised the Palestinians for the successful Al-Aqsa Storm operation against the Zionist regime, saying that it was done in response to 75 years of occupation.The senior IRGC general expressed disappointment with the performance of the international organization for their failure to stop the Zionist Israeli regime's crimes in Palestine.