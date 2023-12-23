0
Saturday 23 December 2023 - 20:46

Raisi: Palestine Issue Matter of Concern for All Freedom-Seekers

Story Code : 1104445
Addressing an international conference in Tehran on Saturday, President Ebrahim Raeisi said the Palestinian issue has brought different communities and people closer to each other.

"The issue of Palestine is a core issue not only for the Islamic world but also for the entire world," the Iranian president said.

"The Palestinian issue of Palestine is the concern of all justice-seeking people all over the world," he added.

He highlighted the need for a better world order, saying that mankind should think about creating a new world order.

"The horrific crimes in Gaza are a product of today's unjust world" he added.

Raeisi also pointed to the fai;lure of the international bodies in stopping the Zionist regime's crimes, saying that "The Security Council has been held hapless for the 80 days [since the Gaza crisis began.]"

He reiterated the Islamic Republic of Iran's offer to hold a referendum in the occupied Palestinian lands as the democratic solution for the issue, "The Palestinians should be allowed to elect the government they want and we believe that the justice-based solution to the Palestinian issue is to let the Palestinians decide their own fate."

He further advised the Americans not to plan for Gaza in the cooperation of some countries, underscoring that, "The future of Gaza must be decided by the people of Gaza; Hamas is the elected representative of the people of Gaza. Gaza should be ruled by Gazaans."
