76 Members of One Family Reported Killed in Israeli Airstrike

Islam Times - An Israeli airstrike has killed 76 members of an extended family in Gaza, Western media reported rescue officials as saying on Saturday.

Friday’s strike on a building in Gaza City was among the deadliest of the Israel-Gaza war, Mahmoud Bassal, a spokesperson for Gaza’s civil defence department said, according to Associated Press as cited by The Guardian.Bassal provided a partial list of the names of those killed, according to AP – 16 heads of households from the Mughrabi family – and said the dead included women and children.Bassal provided a partial list of the names of those killed, according to AP – 16 heads of households from the Mughrabi family – and said the dead included women and children.Among them was Issam al-Mughrabi, a veteran employee of the UN Development Programme, his wife and their five children.“The loss of Issam and his family has deeply affected us all. The UN and civilians in Gaza are not a target,” said Achim Steiner, the head of the agency. “This war must end.”