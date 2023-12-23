0
Saturday 23 December 2023 - 20:53

Israel-affiliated Merchant Vessel Hit by Drone Off India Coast

Story Code : 1104451
Israel-affiliated Merchant Vessel Hit by Drone Off India Coast
The firm said on Saturday the fire on the Liberian-flagged chemical products tanker, identified as MV Chem Pluto, was extinguished without crew casualties in the incident 200 kilometers (120 miles) southwest of Veraval.

 “Some structural damage was also reported and some water was taken onboard. The vessel was Israel-affiliated. She had last called Saudi Arabia and was destined for India at the time,” it said on its website, according to Press TV. 

An Indian Navy official told Reuters the force responded to a request for assistance on Saturday morning.

“The safety of crew and ship has been ascertained. The Navy has also dispatched a warship to arrive in the area and provide assistance as required,” the official, who requested anonymity, said.

There are media reports that the vessel was carrying oil from Saudi Arabia, and was heading towards the Indian port of Mangalore.

The targeted vessel is said to be operated by a company owned by an Israeli businessman with links to several Indian oil companies. It was carrying at least 20 Indian crew members.

There has been no claim of responsibility for the attack.

The incident follows a flurry of drone and missile attacks in the Red Sea by Yemeni Armed Forces in retaliation for the ongoing Israeli onslaught against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The relentless Israeli strikes against Gaza have killed at least 20,057 people, most of them women and children, in the besieged territory. Another 53,320 individuals have been wounded as well.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemeni Parliament Says US Responsible for Gaza Genocide
Yemeni Parliament Says US Responsible for Gaza Genocide
3 Major European States Say No to US-Israeli Naval Coalition
3 Major European States Say No to US-Israeli Naval Coalition
24 December 2023
Iran Dismisses US Plans for Future of Gaza
Iran Dismisses US Plans for Future of Gaza
24 December 2023
US Military Base in Syria Comes under Rocket Attack
US Military Base in Syria Comes under Rocket Attack
24 December 2023
Imam Khamenei: Zionist Entity will Certainly Be Eradicated from Earth
Imam Khamenei: Zionist Entity will Certainly Be Eradicated from Earth
23 December 2023
Biden Signs $886 Billion US Defense Policy Bill into Law
Biden Signs $886 Billion US Defense Policy Bill into Law
23 December 2023
Iraqi Islamic Resistance Targets Vital Zionist Targets in Mediterranean Operation
Iraqi Islamic Resistance Targets Vital Zionist Targets in Mediterranean Operation
23 December 2023
Hamas: Gallant’s Assassination Threat Shows Disgraceful Defeat of Zionists
Hamas: Gallant’s Assassination Threat Shows Disgraceful Defeat of Zionists
23 December 2023
Yemen Ready to Respond to Any ‘Foolish’ Act by US: Official
Yemen Ready to Respond to Any ‘Foolish’ Act by US: Official
22 December 2023
Iraqi Resistance Targets Israeli Port of Eilat in Solidarity with Gaza
Iraqi Resistance Targets Israeli Port of Eilat in Solidarity with Gaza
22 December 2023
US Rights Group Calls on ICC to Probe Israeli Commanders for War Crimes
US Rights Group Calls on ICC to Probe Israeli Commanders for War Crimes
22 December 2023
Rights Group Says Meta ‘Stifling’ Pro-Palestine Voices on Social Media
Rights Group Says Meta ‘Stifling’ Pro-Palestine Voices on Social Media
22 December 2023
Australia Rejects US Request to Join Red Sea Naval Operation
Australia Rejects US Request to Join Red Sea Naval Operation
21 December 2023