Israel-affiliated Merchant Vessel Hit by Drone Off India Coast

Islam Times - British maritime security firm Ambrey said Saturday a merchant vessel affiliated to the Israeli regime has been targeted by a drone in the Arabian Sea off the western coast of India.

The firm said on Saturday the fire on the Liberian-flagged chemical products tanker, identified as MV Chem Pluto, was extinguished without crew casualties in the incident 200 kilometers (120 miles) southwest of Veraval.“Some structural damage was also reported and some water was taken onboard. The vessel was Israel-affiliated. She had last called Saudi Arabia and was destined for India at the time,” it said on its website, according to Press TV.An Indian Navy official told Reuters the force responded to a request for assistance on Saturday morning.“The safety of crew and ship has been ascertained. The Navy has also dispatched a warship to arrive in the area and provide assistance as required,” the official, who requested anonymity, said.There are media reports that the vessel was carrying oil from Saudi Arabia, and was heading towards the Indian port of Mangalore.The targeted vessel is said to be operated by a company owned by an Israeli businessman with links to several Indian oil companies. It was carrying at least 20 Indian crew members.There has been no claim of responsibility for the attack.The incident follows a flurry of drone and missile attacks in the Red Sea by Yemeni Armed Forces in retaliation for the ongoing Israeli onslaught against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.The relentless Israeli strikes against Gaza have killed at least 20,057 people, most of them women and children, in the besieged territory. Another 53,320 individuals have been wounded as well.