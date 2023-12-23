0
Saturday 23 December 2023 - 20:59

Yemeni Source Dismisses Iranian Support in Red Sea Attacks: Report

Story Code : 1104455
Reports from Western officials, as detailed by The Wall Street Journal, alleged Iranian backing for Yemeni military, supplying weapons and real-time intelligence for attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea, claiming an Iranian-operated surveillance vessel in the Red Sea is purportedly providing tracking data to aid Yemeni attacks in the Bab al-Mandeb strait. The report, however, did not name the ship.

Contrary to these claims, a Yemeni spokesperson rejected Iran's involvement, citing the nation's existing intelligence infrastructure, stating, “We have intelligence facilities that have proven themselves over the years of aggression against us.” 

The Yemeni military has launched dozens of drone and missile attacks on Israeli ships in the Red Sea in a show of support for Palestinians facing Israeli genocidal bombardment in Gaza.

Numerous shipping companies, including Mediterranean Shipping Company, CMA CGM, and AP Moller-Maersk, have suspended Red Sea transit due to these attacks, prompting Washington to announce a coalition force to supposedly safeguard vessels in the region.

In response to potential threats, Yemeni leadership warned of retaliation against "American battleships" and interests if attacked.

Tehran has asserted political support for Yemen but rejected claims of sending weapons to the country’s military.

Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs last month rejected Israeli accusations that the Yemenis were acting with its guidance when they seized an Israeli-owned ship. 
