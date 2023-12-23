0
Saturday 23 December 2023 - 21:01

Israeli Directive Forces Central Gaza Palestinians to Flee along 'Death Corridor'

Story Code : 1104456
Israeli Directive Forces Central Gaza Palestinians to Flee along
Israel's recent directive instructing families in central Gaza to seek refuge in southern Gaza's Deir el-Balah has stirred resentment among residents already displaced multiple times since October 7.

Salah al-Din Street, known as the "death corridor," witnessed another wave of mass displacement as Palestinians from Bureij and areas of Nuseirat loaded their belongings onto the street, recounting previous evacuations marked by arrests, shootings, and fatalities despite being declared safe by the Israeli regime's army.

Injured individuals are compelled to escape once again. Having already fled their home in Shujayea, Gaza City, after an Israeli airstrike on November 7, they now face extreme pain from injuries sustained. Al-Shifa Hospital, where many sought treatment, was raided by Israeli soldiers, prompting further displacement.

For others like Salem al-Sheikh, forcibly displaced from Nassr neighborhood, this marks the third displacement. The ongoing evacuation call coincides with Israeli ground troops engaging Palestinian fighters in southern and central Gaza, contributing to the staggering death toll of at least 390 in the last 48 hours.

The United Nations reports nearly 1.9 million people displaced, over 80% of Gaza's pre-war population, with many seeking refuge in overcrowded UN-run schools. However, these shelters face challenges, having been targeted in Israeli air raids, rendering them uninhabitable and contributing to the spread of infections.

Al-Sheikh, expressing exhaustion and the desire to return home, highlights the dire conditions in makeshift accommodations. Over 60% of residential units in Gaza are damaged, with more than 20,000 Palestinians, including 8,000 children, killed in the latest Israeli offensive. Rights groups, including Human Rights Watch, warn of mass displacement consequences, labeling it a "war crime" and urging the Israeli regime's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, to cease destructive actions.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemeni Parliament Says US Responsible for Gaza Genocide
Yemeni Parliament Says US Responsible for Gaza Genocide
3 Major European States Say No to US-Israeli Naval Coalition
3 Major European States Say No to US-Israeli Naval Coalition
24 December 2023
Iran Dismisses US Plans for Future of Gaza
Iran Dismisses US Plans for Future of Gaza
24 December 2023
US Military Base in Syria Comes under Rocket Attack
US Military Base in Syria Comes under Rocket Attack
24 December 2023
Imam Khamenei: Zionist Entity will Certainly Be Eradicated from Earth
Imam Khamenei: Zionist Entity will Certainly Be Eradicated from Earth
23 December 2023
Biden Signs $886 Billion US Defense Policy Bill into Law
Biden Signs $886 Billion US Defense Policy Bill into Law
23 December 2023
Iraqi Islamic Resistance Targets Vital Zionist Targets in Mediterranean Operation
Iraqi Islamic Resistance Targets Vital Zionist Targets in Mediterranean Operation
23 December 2023
Hamas: Gallant’s Assassination Threat Shows Disgraceful Defeat of Zionists
Hamas: Gallant’s Assassination Threat Shows Disgraceful Defeat of Zionists
23 December 2023
Yemen Ready to Respond to Any ‘Foolish’ Act by US: Official
Yemen Ready to Respond to Any ‘Foolish’ Act by US: Official
22 December 2023
Iraqi Resistance Targets Israeli Port of Eilat in Solidarity with Gaza
Iraqi Resistance Targets Israeli Port of Eilat in Solidarity with Gaza
22 December 2023
US Rights Group Calls on ICC to Probe Israeli Commanders for War Crimes
US Rights Group Calls on ICC to Probe Israeli Commanders for War Crimes
22 December 2023
Rights Group Says Meta ‘Stifling’ Pro-Palestine Voices on Social Media
Rights Group Says Meta ‘Stifling’ Pro-Palestine Voices on Social Media
22 December 2023
Australia Rejects US Request to Join Red Sea Naval Operation
Australia Rejects US Request to Join Red Sea Naval Operation
21 December 2023