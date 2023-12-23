0
Saturday 23 December 2023 - 21:03

New Low for Scholz As Approval Ratings Slip 14 Points in Latest Ranking

Story Code : 1104459
New Low for Scholz As Approval Ratings Slip 14 Points in Latest Ranking
The current public opinion of the incumbent federal government can be described in stark terms. Only a quarter of the surveyed individuals rated their work as "fairly good" or "very good." Meanwhile, over 70 percent expressed a negative view, with 39 percent deeming it "rather bad" and 32 percent "very bad," Sputnik reported.

Other ruling coalition members also saw declines in approval: German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) and German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) dropped by four percent each. However, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius maintained his position, securing second place on the list, right behind Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

The most significant gains in approval were seen by Markus Soeder, the opposition Christian Social Union (CSU) leader, who rose by seven percent, and Bundestag member Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW), who gained eight percent.

In November, the German Ministry of Finance froze additional government spending until the end of 2023, impacting nearly all budget allocations across various departments. On December 13, the German Cabinet of Ministers concluded meetings addressing the budget crisis, ultimately deciding to cut next year's budget by €17 billion ($18.7 billion).
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemeni Parliament Says US Responsible for Gaza Genocide
Yemeni Parliament Says US Responsible for Gaza Genocide
3 Major European States Say No to US-Israeli Naval Coalition
3 Major European States Say No to US-Israeli Naval Coalition
24 December 2023
Iran Dismisses US Plans for Future of Gaza
Iran Dismisses US Plans for Future of Gaza
24 December 2023
US Military Base in Syria Comes under Rocket Attack
US Military Base in Syria Comes under Rocket Attack
24 December 2023
Imam Khamenei: Zionist Entity will Certainly Be Eradicated from Earth
Imam Khamenei: Zionist Entity will Certainly Be Eradicated from Earth
23 December 2023
Biden Signs $886 Billion US Defense Policy Bill into Law
Biden Signs $886 Billion US Defense Policy Bill into Law
23 December 2023
Iraqi Islamic Resistance Targets Vital Zionist Targets in Mediterranean Operation
Iraqi Islamic Resistance Targets Vital Zionist Targets in Mediterranean Operation
23 December 2023
Hamas: Gallant’s Assassination Threat Shows Disgraceful Defeat of Zionists
Hamas: Gallant’s Assassination Threat Shows Disgraceful Defeat of Zionists
23 December 2023
Yemen Ready to Respond to Any ‘Foolish’ Act by US: Official
Yemen Ready to Respond to Any ‘Foolish’ Act by US: Official
22 December 2023
Iraqi Resistance Targets Israeli Port of Eilat in Solidarity with Gaza
Iraqi Resistance Targets Israeli Port of Eilat in Solidarity with Gaza
22 December 2023
US Rights Group Calls on ICC to Probe Israeli Commanders for War Crimes
US Rights Group Calls on ICC to Probe Israeli Commanders for War Crimes
22 December 2023
Rights Group Says Meta ‘Stifling’ Pro-Palestine Voices on Social Media
Rights Group Says Meta ‘Stifling’ Pro-Palestine Voices on Social Media
22 December 2023
Australia Rejects US Request to Join Red Sea Naval Operation
Australia Rejects US Request to Join Red Sea Naval Operation
21 December 2023