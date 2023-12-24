0
Sunday 24 December 2023 - 07:30

Israeli Airstrikes Claim 76 Members of One Extended Family

Story Code : 1104514
Among the casualties were 16 heads of household from the al-Mughrabi family, including Issam al-Mughrabi, a 56-year-old UN Development Program (UNDP) staff member, along with his wife and five children.
 
Local health and rescue officials confirmed the toll from Friday's strike, emphasizing the staggering loss suffered by the al-Mughrabi family and the broader civilian population in Gaza.
 
UNDP administrator Achim Steiner expressed profound grief, stating, "The loss of Issam and his family has deeply affected us all. The UN and civilians in Gaza are not a target. This war must end. No more families should endure the pain and suffering that Issam's family and countless others are experiencing."
 
The Israeli war on Gaza, ongoing since October 7, has resulted in over 20,000 fatalities and 53,000 injuries in the besieged Palestinian enclave, according to Gaza health authorities.
 
Efforts at the UN Security Council to hasten aid deliveries to Gazan civilians were partially successful with a resolution passed on Friday. However, the resolution was diluted after the US opposed a push for an "urgent suspension of hostilities" in the conflict.
 
A recent UN report highlighted dire conditions, stating that more than 500,000 people in Gaza are facing starvation amid relentless Israeli bombardment. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned Israel's military offensive, citing "massive obstacles" hampering humanitarian aid distribution.
 
The conflict has led to an 85% displacement rate among Gaza's population, with Guterres expressing shock at the unprecedented loss of 136 UN agency staffers. Guterres reiterated calls for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, but Israeli officials countered, claiming that halting hostilities would bolster the Palestinian resistance movement.
