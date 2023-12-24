Palestinian Resistance Demands Probe into Israeli Summary Executions in Gaza

Islam Times - The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas called for an international investigation into summary executions by Israeli forces during the ongoing war in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The movement presented evidence suggesting that Israeli forces executed civilians by confining them in a large pit east of Gaza City before carrying out the killings and subsequently filling the pit.

The call for an investigation follows Gaza's Health Ministry's claim of public executions during an Israeli military assault in Jabalia earlier the same week. The United Nations Human Rights Office had also received reports of the summary killings of 11 unarmed Palestinians in Gaza City's Rimal neighborhood, terming it a "possible war crime."

The Palestinian Health Ministry's latest statement reported a death toll of 20,258, primarily comprising women and children, with 53,688 individuals sustaining injuries due to Israel's relentless offensive.

Simultaneously, the Ministry highlighted the toll from the previous 24 hours, noting at least 201 Palestinians killed and 368 injured in the continuous Israeli genocidal war on Gaza, contradicting the Israeli military's assertion of complying with international law in targeting military sites.

Reports indicate almost half of the bombs used by Israel in its assault are unguided "dumb" bombs, raising concerns of indiscriminate attacks on civilians in the densely-populated territory.

In addition to the constant airstrikes, Israel's blockade has severely limited essential supplies like water, electricity, medicines, and fuel to the densely-populated Gaza, impacting over two million Palestinians residing in the region.

Citing testimonies, a statement released on Saturday indicated that the Israeli army has been involved in the execution of 137 Palestinian civilians since the start of the regime's aggressive attacks on October 7.