Sunday 24 December 2023 - 07:34

Pro-Palestine Demonstrations Reverberate across US Cities amid Festive Season

Story Code : 1104516
In Brattleboro, Manhattan's Fifth Avenue, and Balboa Park, demonstrators voiced urgent calls for an immediate halt to the Israeli war while urging the United States to cease funding the regime.
 
In Balboa Park, a peaceful 2 1/2-hour rally witnessed chants and Palestinian flag-waving, drawing an estimated 1,000 participants.
 
Pro-Palestinian marches gathered in Philadelphia City Center to draw attention to the ongoing siege of Gaza. The protest culminated in a tense police standoff near Rittenhouse Square, resulting in the arrest of two individuals for disorderly conduct. The Philly Palestine Coalition, amidst over 60 demonstrations since the war's onset, staged this latest rally during last-minute Christmas shopping.
 
Echoes of "While you're shopping, bombs are dropping!" reverberated through the march, amplifying Gaza's staggering death toll of more than 20,000 since Israel initiated its military onslaught on October 7.
 
The somber reality in Gaza led to suspended Christmas celebrations in the occupied West Bank, mirroring sentiments among activists in the US for a more solemn observance this year.
 
"Massacres in Gaza prevent any celebration," stated Jay Bergen, Germantown Mennonite Church pastor, addressing protesters gathered at City Hall. As demonstrators traversed through Philadelphia, their chants of "from Philly to Bethlehem, no Christmas as usual!" rang around the city's popular spots, emphasizing solidarity and the need for an altered holiday spirit.
 
These demonstrations, marking 78 days since the Israeli offensive began, underlined the urgent plea for a ceasefire and humanitarian aid, resonating across the United States amidst the festive season.
