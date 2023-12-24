Iran Dismisses US Plans for Future of Gaza

Islam Times - The president of Iran warned the US to ditch its plans for the future of the Gaza Strip because it is the Palestinian people who will decide their own fate.

"The widespread killing of women and children and the destruction of people's homes and houses is a deep regret, but even more so is the unquestionable support of countries that claim human rights, such as the United States and some other Western countries. What is even more unfortunate is the ineffectiveness of all the international organizations that claim human rights regarding what is happening in Gaza,” Raisi added, his official website reported.

He stated that in the recent events in Gaza, the United States and some other Western countries have turned into supporters and founders of crimes against the oppressed Palestinian women and children. "Today, the biggest crimes are registered in the name of Americans.

"In no way can a party that is itself the perpetrator and accomplice of a crime be a party to peace, and the United States and the Zionist regime must be accused of genocide and crimes against humanity in international courts," he added.

Raisi went on to say that the Americans are the first and biggest violators of democracy in the world, adding, "The Americans should not plan for the future of Gaza, because the future of this region will be determined by the people and its legal government."

He also expressed hope that the voices of oppression of the people of Gaza would cause more awakening and awareness in the world and that nations would taste the sweetness of justice by ending the current unjust order and creating a new order based on justice.

Addressing the "Tehran International Conference on Palestine" on Saturday, Ebrahim Raisi thanked the representatives of different countries for their empathy and consensus regarding the most important concern of the Islamic world and the entire world of humanity, saying, "Today all the eyes of awakened and conscientious people all over the world are on the Palestinian issue and the violation of all human rights in Gaza by the domination system, which has no regard for ethics, law and humanity in the way of exercising its domination.