Sunday 24 December 2023 - 10:38

US Military Base in Syria Comes under Rocket Attack

Story Code : 1104537
Lebanon’s Arabic language Al Mayadin TV said in a report early on Sunday that rockets had targeted the US military base in the airport in Kharab al-Jir in the northeastern Syrian province of Hasakah.

There was no immediate information about the damage caused by the attack.

Iraqi resistance groups have conducted similar attacks against US positions in Iraq and neighboring Syria ever since the Israeli regime began its war against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The groups say their attacks are in retaliation for America’s support of the Israeli regime’s crimes against people in Gaza.  

After the martyrdom of Resistance commanders who led the anti-terrorism fight in Iraq and Syria, the Iraqi parliament approved a piece of legislation to call for the withdrawal of American troops from the country, a demand that the US troops have yet to meet.
