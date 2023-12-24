12 Killed in Indonesia Factory Explosion

Islam Times - At least 12 people were killed and 39 injured in eastern Indonesia on Sunday after an explosion at a nickel-processing plant, an industrial park official said.

The accident took place around 5:30 a.m. at a plant in the Morowali Industrial Park located in Central Sulawesi province, a spokesperson for the complex said in a statement."The current number of victims is 51 people. Twelve people died in the incident. There are 39 people with minor and serious injuries who are currently receiving medical treatment," spokesperson Dedy Kurniawan said, CGTN reported.An initial investigation showed the explosion happened during repair work on a furnace when a flammable liquid ignited and the subsequent blast caused nearby oxygen tanks to explode as well, the official said.The fire was extinguished on Sunday morning, according to the statement.CNN Indonesia put the death toll at 13.