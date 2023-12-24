0
Sunday 24 December 2023 - 10:47

Yemeni Parliament Says US Responsible for Gaza Genocide

Yemeni Parliament Says US Responsible for Gaza Genocide
In a statement issued on Saturday, Yemeni lawmakers voiced support for the “brave stance” of Ansarullah Leader Abdul-Malik Houthi who had said that the Arab country would continue its military operations in support of Gaza despite the US announcing an international coalition to confront those operations, according to Yemen’s Al Masirah news network.  

The Yemeni parliamentarians warned Washington against escalating tensions, and condemned Bahrain and the UAE for joining the US-led coalition to ensure the security of “the Zionist enemy”.

The lawmakers also called on Arab and Islamic parliaments to boycott the Israeli regime and its backers politically and economically and expel Zionist envoys.

Yemeni armed forces have in the past several weeks filed missiles and drones at Israeli positions and attacked Israeli-linked ships in the Red and Arabian seas.

Yemen has promised to continue the operations until the Israeli regime stops its crimes against Palestinians in Gaza and lifts its blockade of the territory in order for the people there to receive the basic supplies they need.
