Egypt Hails Iran’s Role in Establishment of Peace in Region

Islam Times - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi stressed the significant role of Tehran in maintaining security and stability in West Asia.

In the first telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, El-Sisi lauded Tehran for supporting the people of Gaza amid Israel’s war on the besieged strip, and said Iran plays an effective role in ensuring stability and security in the region.The Egyptian president stated that Cairo has done its utmost to stop the Israeli onslaught on Gaza, deliver humanitarian aid to people in the blockaded territory and restore the rights of Palestinians.More than 20,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed since the start of the war in early October. More than 90 percent of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents have been displaced, and conditions under Israeli siege and bombardment have been described by the UN as “hell on earth”.Rayeesi, for his part, voiced Iran’s readiness to employ all capacities to stop the Israeli regime’s genocidal crimes and provide relief aid for the people of Gaza.The president slammed the Zionist regime as a cancerous tumor and a threat to regional peace.He also took a swipe at the United States for hypocritically urging all sides to exercise restraint while Washington itself has acted as the main sponsor of Israel’s war machine in Gaza.Iranian officials say the United States is waging a war on Palestinians in the Gaza Strip through Israel. They stress the death of thousands of Palestinians in the blockaded territory is the outcome of Washington’s massive military equipment’s shipments to the occupied territories, calling for the trial of Israeli and American officials for their crimes against the Palestinian people. They note if Washington’s political and military aid to Zionists is cut off, the regime won’t be able to proceed its military campaign against the besieged strip.