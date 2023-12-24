3 European Countries Withdrawn from the US-led Coalition against Yemen

Islam Times - France, Spain, and Italy declined US command Of Red Sea Operation Prosperity Guardian and said that they would only operate under the command of NATO or the EU, not the United

France's Defence Ministry said it supported efforts to secure freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and surrounding area and said it already operated in the region. But it said its ships would stay under French command and did not say if it would deploy more naval forces.Italy's Defence Ministry said it would send naval frigate Virginio Fasan to the Red Sea to protect its national interests in response to specific requests made by Italian shipowners.It said this was part of its existing operations and was not part of Operation Prosperity Guardian.Spain's Defence Ministry said it would only participate in NATO-led missions or EU-coordinated operations. "We will not participate unilaterally in the Red Sea operation," it said.