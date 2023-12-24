0
Sunday 24 December 2023 - 21:09

Hamid Nouri’s Family to Complain at ICC over Swedish Ruling

Story Code : 1104635
“The family of Mr. Nouri considers it their right to not recognize the verdict issued by the Swedish National Court due to its failure to ensure compliance with legal standards, and to file a complaint against the Swedish judicial system in international courts and pursue the issue through the International Criminal Court,” Zohreh Elahian told IRNA on Sunday.

Last week, the Svea Court of Appeal upheld a July 2022 Stockholm District Court decision that had handed over a life sentence to Nouri over alleged human rights violations in a case brought by members of the anti-Iran terror group, the Mujahedin Khalq Organization, or MKO.

The Iranian parliamentarian called the allegations unfounded, saying that the Swedish judicial system has shown that it is deeply influenced by the propaganda of the MKO terrorist group.

She also lashed out at Sweden for putting Nouri in solitary confinement for 50 months based on false testimony of some MKO members in a pre-planned trial, saying that all these prove that Sweden’s claim of defending human rights is a lie.

Elahian said that the Swedish government even denied Nouri his basic right to choose a lawyer and refused to issue visas for the witnesses called in by public defenders to attend court sessions.

Nouri was arrested upon arrival at Stockholm Airport in November 2019 and was immediately imprisoned. He was accused of being involved in the execution and torture of MKO members in 1988, a charge that Iran has repeatedly called politically motivated.
