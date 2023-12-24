Hamas Causing More Zionist Casualties with Improved Methods

Islam Times - Hamas is causing more Zionist casualties with improved fighting methods.

Citing reports from various sources in Gaza, the Israeli sources say that Hamas forces use snipers against Zionist soldiers, and it seems that they are showing a lot of patience on the battlefield.Hamas has improved its war methods, causing an increase in the number of dead and wounded in the ranks of the Israeli military, it added.Meanwhile, the head of the Israeli regime’s Upper Galilee Regional Council, Giora Zelz, said the regime has no deterrent to Hamas and the Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah.The Zionist regime’s military says 152 Zionist troops have so far been killed since the ground assault in Gaza began on October 27.Israel waged the bloody war against the Gaza Strip on October 7 after the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas carried out a retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity for its atrocities against Palestinians.