Sunday 24 December 2023 - 21:13

30 al-Shabaab Terrorists Killed in Military Op. in Somalia

Story Code : 1104637
Somalia's Defense Ministry said on Sunday that liberated large swaths of land from the al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group in the past three days.

The Somali National Army, backed by local forces, has been conducting separate military operations against al-Shabaab terrorists in the central province of Mudug in Hirshabelle state, as well as the southern state of Jubaland, which have been ongoing for the past three days, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The army also seized weapons and equipment from terrorist hideouts, which were destroyed during military operations, it added.

“Large swaths of territory were liberated” during these operations, which the ministry called against the “Khawarijs,” an Arabic term used for the first sect in Islam that rebelled against Islamic rule in the early years after Prophet Mohammad, the last of the Muslim’s prophets, demise.

“Caadley, Buurta Yagoos, and the vicinity of Baraag Ismaaciil, all located in Mudug region” are liberated from the terrorist group, the ministry said.

“The Somali National Army and the People's Defense Forces are determined to continue the war against the Khawarij until they are eradicated from the country,” the statement said.

Somalia has been plagued by insecurity for years, with the main threats emanating from al-Shabaab and the Daesh/ISIS terror groups.

Since 2007, al-Shabaab terror group has been fighting the Somali government and the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), a multidimensional mission authorized by the African Union and mandated by the United Nations Security Council.

The terror group has increased attacks since the Somali president, who was elected for a second term last year, declared an "all-out war" on al-Shabaab.
