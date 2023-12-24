Putin Will 'Continue War Until Final Victory': Borrell

Islam Times - Russian president Vladimir Putin "cannot be satisfied with a limited territorial victory" and "has decided to continue the war until the final victory," the EU's chief diplomat, Josep Borrell, has said.

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell made the remarks in an interview with the Guardian."He will not give up the war, especially not before the American election, which may present him with a much more favorable scenario," Borrell said.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a press conference on Dec. 19 that the result of the 2024 US presidential election could "very strongly" influence the course of Russia's war against Ukraine.Donald Trump, the former US president and the Republican Party's frontrunner, has repeatedly criticized the level of aid US President Joe Biden's administration provides to Kyiv."We must prepare for a conflict of high intensity for a long time," Borrell told the Guardian."Putin cannot be satisfied with a piece of Ukraine and to let the rest of Ukraine belong to the European Union."Borrell further claimed that Russia continues to pose a threat to its neighbors because it has always been an empire and has "never been able to become a nation."